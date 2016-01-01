See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Longview, TX
Dr. Sita Devulapalli, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sita Devulapalli, MD

Dr. Sita Devulapalli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.

Dr. Devulapalli works at SITA DEVULAPALLI MD in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Devulapalli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sita M. Devulapalli MD PA
    Sita M. Devulapalli MD PA
903 Walnut Hill Dr Ste 1, Longview, TX 75605
(903) 234-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sita Devulapalli, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578558904
    Education & Certifications

    • Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    • Andhra Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sita Devulapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devulapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devulapalli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devulapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devulapalli works at SITA DEVULAPALLI MD in Longview, TX. View the full address on Dr. Devulapalli’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Devulapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devulapalli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devulapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devulapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

