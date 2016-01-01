Overview of Dr. Sita Devulapalli, MD

Dr. Sita Devulapalli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.



Dr. Devulapalli works at SITA DEVULAPALLI MD in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.