Dr. Sita Devulapalli, MD
Overview of Dr. Sita Devulapalli, MD
Dr. Sita Devulapalli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Dr. Devulapalli's Office Locations
Sita M. Devulapalli MD PA903 Walnut Hill Dr Ste 1, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 234-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sita Devulapalli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1578558904
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Andhra Med Coll
