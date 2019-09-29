Dr. Sita Duggirala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggirala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sita Duggirala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sita Duggirala, MD
Dr. Sita Duggirala, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Duggirala's Office Locations
-
1
Waters Pediatric Center7730 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 887-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful environment, wonderful staff's. Very short waiting time. Best pediatrician ever.
About Dr. Sita Duggirala, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1710094040
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duggirala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duggirala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duggirala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duggirala speaks Spanish and Telugu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggirala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggirala.
