Dr. Sital Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sital Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Spicewood Springs3807 Spicewood Springs Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 476-9195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 5420 West Loop S # 450, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 529-8787
U.S. Dermatology Partners Mueller1801 E 51st St Ste 320, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 615-1452Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
Accepts most major Health Plans.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel was great! She is extremely knowledgeable and caring, in addition to being professional and competent. She diagnosed a situation I have dealt with for a number of years and referred me to the appropriate specialist. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sital Patel, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System Program
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
338 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.