Dr. Sitara Kommareddi, MD
Dr. Sitara Kommareddi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Sitara Kommareddi MD, PLLC6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 435, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 512-5757
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
The doctor treated me for diverticulitis and elected not to do surgery. I can't thank her enough for her knowledge and wisdom.
About Dr. Sitara Kommareddi, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841236833
Education & Certifications
- U of AZ
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
