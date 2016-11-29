Overview

Dr. Sitara Sharif, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Sharif works at SS Medical Services in Downers Grove, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.