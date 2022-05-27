Overview of Dr. Sitha Miller, MD

Dr. Sitha Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Mason Rios & Associates LLC in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.