Overview

Dr. Sittilerk Trikalsaransukh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Ramathibodi Hosp Mahidol U and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Trikalsaransukh works at Gastro Health in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.