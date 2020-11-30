Dr. Sittiporn Bencharit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bencharit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sittiporn Bencharit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Digestive Diseases Procedure Unit25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 214, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 255-2420
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
I’ve been going to dr Bencharit for 25 years and he is the best. Listen to everything you say and really cares about his patients. Merilee Trudel
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1013943331
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
