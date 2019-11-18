Dr. Siva Arunasalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arunasalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siva Arunasalam, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barstow Community Hospital and Desert Valley Hospital.
Ronald S Kundargi MD Inc.12780 Hesperia Rd, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 241-4081
Hospital Affiliations
- Barstow Community Hospital
- Desert Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arunasalam is hands down the best in the desert. My family’s been with him for decades. He did so much for my mom, kept my husband alive for many years, brought my best friend back from the brink of death... Need I say more? He is fabulous, and genuinely cares!
About Dr. Siva Arunasalam, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arunasalam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arunasalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arunasalam has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arunasalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arunasalam speaks Italian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Arunasalam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arunasalam.
