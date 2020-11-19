Dr. Chockalingam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siva Chockalingam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Siva Chockalingam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Chockalingam works at
Locations
Ether LLC1070 Wildwood Centre Dr, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 788-1120
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Chock! He has taken time with me to fully discuss my issues and others outside of his area of practice.
About Dr. Siva Chockalingam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1356300792
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chockalingam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chockalingam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chockalingam has seen patients for Constipation, Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chockalingam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Chockalingam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chockalingam.
