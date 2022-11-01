Overview

Dr. Siva Gummadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Gunter Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.