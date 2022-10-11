Overview of Dr. Siva Iyer, MD

Dr. Siva Iyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Iyer works at UF Health Surgical Center - The Oaks in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.