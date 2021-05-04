Overview

Dr. Siva Maran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Newport Medical Center.



Dr. Maran works at Knoxville Hma Physician Management LLC in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Clinton, TN, Powell, TN, Morristown, TN, Jefferson City, TN and Newport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.