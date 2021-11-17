See All Cardiologists in Lewisville, TX
Dr. Siva Sontineni, MD

Cardiology
3.9 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Siva Sontineni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Creighton Univ

Dr. Sontineni works at North Texas Gastroenterology, PA in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lewisville Office
    118 Lynn Ave Ste 100, Lewisville, TX 75057 (469) 645-1155
  2. 2
    Denton Office
    2701 Shoreline Dr Ste 101, Denton, TX 76210 (469) 645-1155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Alliance
  • Medical City Denton
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
  • The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Asthma
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Asthma

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Asthma
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Heart Disease
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Migraine
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Wheezing
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Alkalosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Event Monitor
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
First Degree Heart Block
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Heart Valve Diseases
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypogonadism
Impella Device
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Marfan Syndrome
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Motion Sickness
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Savility
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 17, 2021
    I am 78 years old and suffered congestive heart failure in April 2021. I was rushed to the hospital with 10% EF and started seeing Dr Sontineni for treatment. In November 2021, I danced to Taylor Swift at my granddaughter’s wedding. Thank you so much, Dr Sontineni!
    — Nov 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Siva Sontineni, MD
    About Dr. Siva Sontineni, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114142403
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Creighton Univ
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education &amp; Research (PGIMER)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siva Sontineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sontineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sontineni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sontineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sontineni has seen patients for Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sontineni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sontineni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sontineni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sontineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sontineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

