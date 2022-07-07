Dr. Talluri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siva Talluri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Siva Talluri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Talluri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Honorhealth Thompson Peak Gastroenterology20745 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 882-7510
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talluri?
I am so grateful to my friend who recommended this wonderful physician. Dr. Talluri listens and cares, offers workable solutions and is well respected by his colleagues. I will recommend him to anyone looking for an excellent Gastroenterologist in the Scottsdale area.
About Dr. Siva Talluri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407058563
Education & Certifications
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talluri works at
Dr. Talluri has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Talluri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.