Overview of Dr. Siva Yechoor, MD

Dr. Siva Yechoor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Pravara University / Rural Medical College and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Yechoor works at Toledo Clinic in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.