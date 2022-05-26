Dr. Sivakumar Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sivakumar Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Sivakumar Reddy, MD
Dr. Sivakumar Reddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed, Pondicherry and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
Sutter Roseville Medical Center8 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 300, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 782-5106
-
2
Sacramento Office2800 L St Ste 300, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 453-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
I so appreciate Dr. Reddy! He has been my doctor since 2013 when I was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He got me into treatment (chemo) quickly and was quietly kind and compassionate. He answered all my questions and always showed concern for how I was feeling. After 6 rounds of chemo I had NED (no evidence of disease) and have been in remission ever since.
About Dr. Sivakumar Reddy, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1710947858
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hosp
- Coney Island Hospital
- Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed, Pondicherry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.