Overview of Dr. Sivalingam Kanagasegar, MD

Dr. Sivalingam Kanagasegar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crossville, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kanagasegar works at Plateau Medical Group PC in Crossville, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.