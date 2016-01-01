Dr. Sivanta Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sivanta Paul, MD
Overview of Dr. Sivanta Paul, MD
Dr. Sivanta Paul, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Ap Psychiatric & Counseling Services PA5251 Emerson St, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (941) 363-0878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Sivanta Paul, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
