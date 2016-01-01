See All Psychiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Sivanta Paul, MD

Psychiatry
2.0 (30)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sivanta Paul, MD

Dr. Sivanta Paul, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Paul works at Ap Psychiatric & Counseling Services PA in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ap Psychiatric & Counseling Services PA
    5251 Emerson St, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 363-0878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    About Dr. Sivanta Paul, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215978887
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sivanta Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paul works at Ap Psychiatric & Counseling Services PA in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Paul’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

