Dr. Sivaram Rajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sivaram Rajan, MD
Dr. Sivaram Rajan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Rajan's Office Locations
Rajan Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine211 Essex St Ste 101, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 999-6433Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently got my shoulder surgery done with Dr. Rajan. He is one of the most competent and highly professional surgeon you can find in the area! He genuinely cares and ensures patients are back to their full potential. He was thorough and explained every step very well. He was courteous to me and my family members throughout the process. I found his skillset and alacrity exceptional and wish him great success! I highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Sivaram Rajan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1073583746
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Steroid Injection and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.
