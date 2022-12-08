See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Sivaram Rajan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sivaram Rajan, MD

Dr. Sivaram Rajan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Pennsylvania

Dr. Rajan works at Rajan Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Steroid Injection and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rajan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rajan Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    211 Essex St Ste 101, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 999-6433
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Steroid Injection
Ankle Fracture
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 08, 2022
    I recently got my shoulder surgery done with Dr. Rajan. He is one of the most competent and highly professional surgeon you can find in the area! He genuinely cares and ensures patients are back to their full potential. He was thorough and explained every step very well. He was courteous to me and my family members throughout the process. I found his skillset and alacrity exceptional and wish him great success! I highly recommend him!!
    Balki Iyer — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Sivaram Rajan, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1073583746
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Dr. Sivaram Rajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rajan works at Rajan Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rajan’s profile.

    Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Steroid Injection and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

