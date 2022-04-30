Dr. Sivasanker Bakthavachalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakthavachalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sivasanker Bakthavachalam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sivasanker Bakthavachalam, MD
Dr. Sivasanker Bakthavachalam, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital
Dr. Bakthavachalam works at
Dr. Bakthavachalam's Office Locations
Pediatric Ear Nose & Throat5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-2033Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Children's Healthcare at Satellite Blvd2660 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (404) 255-2033
Children's Healthcare at Forsyth410 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 255-2033
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baktha has great bedside manner and treated his daughter like his own! He took my daughter’s tonsils out and she felt so comfortable with him. I wouldn’t go to anyone else other than Dr. Baktha!
About Dr. Sivasanker Bakthavachalam, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- 1730390204
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Parkland Meml Hosp/U Tex Sw Med Sch
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakthavachalam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakthavachalam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakthavachalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakthavachalam works at
Dr. Bakthavachalam has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakthavachalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakthavachalam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakthavachalam.
