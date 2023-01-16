Overview of Dr. Siviero Agazzi, MD

Dr. Siviero Agazzi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Agazzi works at Center for Pediatric Neurosurgery & Neuroscience in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.