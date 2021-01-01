Dr. Siyamek Neragi-Miandoab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neragi-Miandoab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siyamek Neragi-Miandoab, MD
Overview of Dr. Siyamek Neragi-Miandoab, MD
Dr. Siyamek Neragi-Miandoab, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Neragi-Miandoab's Office Locations
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he is very well understanding and explains every detail to where you understand and feel comfortable
About Dr. Siyamek Neragi-Miandoab, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Neragi-Miandoab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neragi-Miandoab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neragi-Miandoab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Neragi-Miandoab. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neragi-Miandoab.
