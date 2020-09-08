Dr. Siyi Yung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siyi Yung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Medical College and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Anna E. Lee, M.D., Medical Corporation3998 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 295-1995
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yung?
Dr. Yung is such An excellent Dr. She cares about her patients, and she is very open to answering parents' questions. She is very friendly, as a mom talking to her, I never felt she is my kids Dr. She is more like a friend to me; my kids are comfortable discussing anything with her. Unfortunately she moved from our area. We missed her so much. I wish we can bring her back.
About Dr. Siyi Yung, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California, LA School of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Medical College
- Pennsylvania State Univ.
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yung works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.