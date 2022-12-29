Dr. Siyun Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siyun Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Siyun Li, MD
Dr. Siyun Li, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li's Office Locations
-
1
Adena Psychiatric Unit272 Hospital Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4598
-
2
Adena Health Pavilion4437 State Route 159 Ste G15, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4598
-
3
Adena Urgent Care - Waverly12340 State Route 104, Waverly, OH 45690 Directions (740) 779-4598
-
4
Greenfield Swing Bed550 Mirabeau St, Greenfield, OH 45123 Directions (740) 779-4598
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Planned Administration Inc
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Li is a great doctor. He’s caring and always remembers me and my medical history every time I see him and that’s only once a year.
About Dr. Siyun Li, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1902821366
Education & Certifications
- JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
