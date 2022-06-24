Overview

Dr. Sky Shanks, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sutter Solano Medical Center.



Dr. Shanks works at Napa Valley Podiatry Group in Napa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.