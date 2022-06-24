Dr. Sky Shanks, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sky Shanks, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sky Shanks, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sutter Solano Medical Center.
Dr. Shanks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Napa Valley Podiatry Group935 Trancas St Ste 2C, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 259-0766Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Sutter Solano Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shanks?
My appointment with Dr. Shanks today was five star: virtually no wait, a warm and friendly staff, and then top quality care. Dr. Shanks was quick yet knowledgeable, friendly and attentive. I can confidently recommend her to anyone with podiatry needs.
About Dr. Sky Shanks, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1932541836
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's Medical Center
- California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University
- Pitzer College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanks works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.