Dr. Slavica Bobic, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Slavica Bobic, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical Faculty University Of Belgrade and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Avera St. Mary's Hospital, Faith Regional Health Services, Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center and Sanford Vermillion Hospital.
St. Pete Arthritis & Rheumatology710 94th Ave N Ste 307, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 382-5779
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Avera St. Mary's Hospital
- Faith Regional Health Services
- Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center
- Sanford Vermillion Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Bobic helped meto manage my RA. Great office
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Serbian
- 1760853469
- Westchester Medical Center / New York Medical College
- Weill Cornell College Of Medicine-Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Medical Faculty University Of Belgrade
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
