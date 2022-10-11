See All General Surgeons in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. Slawomir Marecik, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Slawomir Marecik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Marecik works at Lm Prasad M.d Sc in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lm Prasad M.d Sc
    1550 N Northwest Hwy Ste 107, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 759-1110

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 11, 2022
    I had colon cancer surgery by Dr. Marecik! He is the best and most professional surgeon, the most caring doctor, and one of the nicest persons I have yet to meet!
    Hans Heitmann — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Slawomir Marecik, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Arabic and Polish
    • 1538245964
    Education & Certifications

    • ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Slawomir Marecik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marecik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marecik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marecik works at Lm Prasad M.d Sc in Park Ridge, IL. View the full address on Dr. Marecik’s profile.

    Dr. Marecik has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marecik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Marecik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marecik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marecik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marecik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

