Dr. Slawomir Marecik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marecik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Slawomir Marecik, MD
Overview
Dr. Slawomir Marecik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Marecik works at
Locations
-
1
Lm Prasad M.d Sc1550 N Northwest Hwy Ste 107, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 759-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marecik?
I had colon cancer surgery by Dr. Marecik! He is the best and most professional surgeon, the most caring doctor, and one of the nicest persons I have yet to meet!
About Dr. Slawomir Marecik, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic and Polish
- 1538245964
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marecik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marecik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marecik works at
Dr. Marecik has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marecik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marecik speaks Arabic and Polish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Marecik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marecik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marecik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marecik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.