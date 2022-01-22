Dr. Khoury has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sleman Khoury, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sleman Khoury, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Downriver Endocrinology Plc.15125 Northline Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (734) 282-3138
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
When I needed an Endocrinologist due to thyroid issues Dr. Khoury and his daughter were recommended by 6 different people. He is kind and considerate of his patients and very good and trustworthy at what he does. I got recommended to an excellent surgeon for a thyroidectomy and my follow up with Dr. Khoury is excellent. I have already recommended my daughter. Top notch
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Damascus U Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Khoury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoury has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Obesity and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khoury speaks Arabic.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.