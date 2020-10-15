Dr. Metz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan Metz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Sloan Metz, DPM
Dr. Sloan Metz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Saint Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Metz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Metz's Office Locations
-
1
Access Central Medical3700 W 26th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Directions (773) 542-5203
-
2
Stony Island Medical Associates Limited9000 S STONY ISLAND AVE, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (773) 731-0670Tuesday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
3
AMITA Health Medical Group Family Medicine Chicago830 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (773) 281-3563
-
4
Saint Anthony Hospital2875 W 19th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Directions (773) 484-4425
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Saint Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Metz?
I love Dr. Metz! Every appointment I have had with her I feel as if she has given me her undivided attention and that I am her number one priority! Not only is she very thoughtful and kind, she is also an amazing doctor. She is very thorough with instructions has helped me resolve all of my feet problems. I can tell that she truly cares about her patients and their well being. I never want to see another podiatrist again after my amazing experience with her and her staff.
About Dr. Sloan Metz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851385553
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metz works at
Dr. Metz has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Metz speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Metz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.