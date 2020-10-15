See All Podiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sloan Metz, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sloan Metz, DPM

Dr. Sloan Metz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Saint Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Metz works at Access Central Medical in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Metz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Access Central Medical
    3700 W 26th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 542-5203
  2. 2
    Stony Island Medical Associates Limited
    9000 S STONY ISLAND AVE, Chicago, IL 60617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 731-0670
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    AMITA Health Medical Group Family Medicine Chicago
    830 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 281-3563
  4. 4
    Saint Anthony Hospital
    2875 W 19th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 484-4425

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Saint Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Fracture
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hammer Toe Repair
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 15, 2020
    I love Dr. Metz! Every appointment I have had with her I feel as if she has given me her undivided attention and that I am her number one priority! Not only is she very thoughtful and kind, she is also an amazing doctor. She is very thorough with instructions has helped me resolve all of my feet problems. I can tell that she truly cares about her patients and their well being. I never want to see another podiatrist again after my amazing experience with her and her staff.
    — Oct 15, 2020
    About Dr. Sloan Metz, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1851385553
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Metz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metz works at Access Central Medical in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Metz’s profile.

    Dr. Metz has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Metz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

