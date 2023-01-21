Dr. Sloan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sloan Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Sloan Shah, MD
Dr. Sloan Shah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Michiana Obstetrics And Gynecology515 N Lafayette Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 232-2037
-
2
South Bend Clinic At Granger14950 STATE ROAD 23, Granger, IN 46530 Directions (574) 232-2037
-
3
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-2134
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr. Shah is a compassionate listener and generous with sharing her knowledge. Her office staff are kind and efficient. The office is tidy, bright, and well organized. Overall, this was an excellent doctor’s appointment.
About Dr. Sloan Shah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1326093451
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.