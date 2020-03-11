See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kailua, HI
Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD

Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Berger-Chen works at Advanced Reproductive Medicine in Kailua, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI and San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Berger-Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adv Reproductive Medicine & Gyn of Hi
    407 Uluniu St Ste 312, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 262-0544
  2. 2
    Fertility Institute of Hawaii
    1401 S Beretania St Ste 250, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 545-2800
  3. 3
    Ucsf Mt Zion Anesthesia
    1600 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 885-7788
  4. 4
    Ucsf Medical Center
    505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 885-7788
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Berger-Chen?

    Mar 11, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Berger-Chen for awhile & have never had any problems or complaints with her. She is a very soft spoken, honest & straight forward person. I couldn't agree more with the other comment above...."She is the most compassionate and caring dr. I have ever had. There is not a better dr on the island!". I ended up losing my pregnancy & she still remained compassionate :o) Thank you Dr. Berger-Chen!!
    Sheri M. — Mar 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Berger-Chen to family and friends

    Dr. Berger-Chen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Berger-Chen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD.

    About Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912943325
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California at Davis
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger-Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berger-Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berger-Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berger-Chen has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger-Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger-Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger-Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger-Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger-Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.