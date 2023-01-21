Dr. Sloane Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sloane Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sloane Yu, MD
Dr. Sloane Yu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-5000Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
The Vancouver Clinic2525 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 882-2778Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sloane Yu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1093154551
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Stanford Medical Center
- Tufts University Affil Hosps
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
