Overview of Dr. Slobodan Stanisic, MD

Dr. Slobodan Stanisic, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mason, OH. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Stanisic works at Christ Hosp Phys Hemtlgy/Onclgy in Mason, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Ft Wright, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.