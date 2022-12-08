Overview of Dr. Smajo Osmanovic, MD

Dr. Smajo Osmanovic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Osmanovic works at Arlington Eye Physicians in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Glaucoma Surgery and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.