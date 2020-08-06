Dr. Smita Bhagat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhagat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smita Bhagat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Smita Bhagat, MD
Dr. Smita Bhagat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Bhagat's Office Locations
Dr. Smita J Bhagat MD139 Hazard Ave Ste 10, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 763-4337
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best GYN ever. I've been with her 40 years, and my daughter, too.
About Dr. Smita Bhagat, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Bhagat works at
