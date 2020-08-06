Overview of Dr. Smita Bhagat, MD

Dr. Smita Bhagat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Bhagat works at Dr. Smita J Bhagat MD in Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.