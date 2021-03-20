Overview

Dr. Smita Bijlani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer,Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Bijlani works at Rochester Endocrinlogy/Diabetes Center in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.