Overview of Dr. Smita Padala, MD

Dr. Smita Padala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lecanto, FL. They graduated from Christian Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Padala works at VSP Nephrology Associates in Lecanto, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.