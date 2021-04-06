Dr. Smita Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smita Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Smita Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They completed their fellowship with University of Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Alabama Digestive Disorders Center PC4601 Whitesburg Dr SE Ste 101, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 882-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Shah for many years. I find her to be very professional and helpful. Her office has always been polite and helpful. I wonder why so many negative reviews. I've not once found her to be rude or inept. I feel confident that she is not only highly skilled, but also cares about her patients.
About Dr. Smita Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1063454817
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Chicago Med Sch
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.