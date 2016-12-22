Overview of Dr. Smita Shah, MD

Dr. Smita Shah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Summit Medical Group in Millburn, NJ with other offices in Carmichael, CA, Sacramento, CA and Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.