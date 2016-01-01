Dr. Thakkar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smita Thakkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Smita Thakkar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
San Jose Office1550 The Alameda Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 295-8111
Bay Area Children's Association1175 Saratoga Ave Ste 14, San Jose, CA 95129 Directions (408) 996-7950
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE
