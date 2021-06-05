Dr. Smith Meads, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meads is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smith Meads, DO
Overview of Dr. Smith Meads, DO
Dr. Smith Meads, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Meads' Office Locations
Skagit Regional Health - Smokey Point3823 172nd St NE, Arlington, WA 98223 Directions (360) 428-2500Saturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Skagit Regional Clinics - Stanwood9631 269th St NW, Stanwood, WA 98292 Directions (360) 629-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly environment. Staff was great. Dr. Meads was awesome and I felt very comfortable with him.
About Dr. Smith Meads, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1124461561
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meads has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meads accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meads has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meads has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meads on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Meads. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meads.
