Dr. Smitha Battula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Smitha Battula, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Battula works at
Locations
C-beyond Today LLC3535 Roswell Rd Ste 12, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 578-8105
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Battula has been a blessing to our family and situation. Her experience working with children and young adults is evident and she provides clear explanations and recommendations. We are also so appreciative of her hours -- she understands the schedule of kids and working parents and has evening and even weekend appointment hours. Dr Battula also promptly returns phone calls, and does so personally. She's warm, friendly, open and caring with us and with our children. We are very pleased and would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Smitha Battula, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1992970289
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
