Dr. Smitha Krishnamurthi, MD

Gastrointestinal Oncology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Smitha Krishnamurthi, MD is a Gastrointestinal Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastrointestinal Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.

Dr. Krishnamurthi works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0166
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2021
    Dr Smitha Krishnamurthi is an incredible physician. A warm caring personality coupled with a brilliant medical mind providing the finest care anywhere. She is the best oncologist I have ever met.
    • Gastrointestinal Oncology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1487670147
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Hosp U Pa
    • Hosp U Pa
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
    • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center

    Dr. Smitha Krishnamurthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamurthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamurthi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishnamurthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamurthi works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Krishnamurthi’s profile.

    Dr. Krishnamurthi has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnamurthi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamurthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamurthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

