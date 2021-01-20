Dr. Smitha Krishnamurthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamurthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smitha Krishnamurthi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Smitha Krishnamurthi, MD is a Gastrointestinal Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastrointestinal Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smitha Krishnamurthi is an incredible physician. A warm caring personality coupled with a brilliant medical mind providing the finest care anywhere. She is the best oncologist I have ever met.
- Gastrointestinal Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1487670147
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Hosp U Pa
- Hosp U Pa
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
