Overview

Dr. Smitha Kuppalli, MD is a Dermatologist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Kuppalli works at Dermatology/Advanced Skin Care in Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.