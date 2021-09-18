Dr. Smitha Kuppalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuppalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smitha Kuppalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Smitha Kuppalli, MD is a Dermatologist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Kuppalli works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology/Advanced Skin Care6021 University Blvd Ste 390, Ellicott City, MD 21043 Directions (410) 203-0607
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuppalli?
Dr. Kuppalli seemed very thorough, patient, and easy to talk to. The support staff, however, leaves something to be desired. They have no interest in making sure a subject is completely understood, only in getting on to the next thing as quickly as possible.
About Dr. Smitha Kuppalli, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1063649150
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuppalli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuppalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuppalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuppalli works at
Dr. Kuppalli has seen patients for Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuppalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuppalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuppalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuppalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuppalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.