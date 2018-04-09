Overview of Dr. Smitha Manoj, MD

Dr. Smitha Manoj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.