Dr. Smitha Persaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smitha Persaud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Smitha Persaud, MD
Dr. Smitha Persaud, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Persaud works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Persaud's Office Locations
-
1
Smitha Rao Persaud M.d. LLC1425 Weatherly Rd SE, Huntsville, AL 35803 Directions (256) 881-5770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Persaud?
She have helped me a lot.
About Dr. Smitha Persaud, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770629131
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Persaud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Persaud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Persaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Persaud works at
Dr. Persaud has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Persaud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Persaud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persaud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.