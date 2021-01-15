Overview of Dr. Smitha Persaud, MD

Dr. Smitha Persaud, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Persaud works at Huntsville Headache/NEU Clin in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.