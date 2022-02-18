Overview of Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD

Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Sri Siddhartha Medical Medical College and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Reddy works at Arthritis Care and Research Centerinc. in Poway, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus, Arthritis and Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.