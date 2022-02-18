Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD
Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Sri Siddhartha Medical Medical College and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis Care and Research Centerinc.15725 Pomerado Rd Ste 117, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 442-1617
-
2
Arthritis Care and Research Center, Inc9834 Genesee Ave Ste 112, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 312-1717Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Primary Office15644 Pomerado Rd Ste 102, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 312-1717
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
I have been a patient here for over 7 years and without this office I would not know were I would be they are friendly caring and understanding I would recommend anyone who has an autoimmune issue to be seen here There office mgr is one of the best I have ever seen
About Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1750534715
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic
- Scripps Mercy Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Sri Siddhartha Medical Medical College
- Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Lupus, Arthritis and Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
