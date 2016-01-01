See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Smitha Suraj, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Smitha Suraj, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Smitha Suraj, MD

Dr. Smitha Suraj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Suraj works at Practice in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Achuta Guddati, MD
Dr. Achuta Guddati, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Saroj Sharma, MD
Dr. Saroj Sharma, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Humberto Sifuentes, MD
Dr. Humberto Sifuentes, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Dr. Suraj's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Suraj?

Photo: Dr. Smitha Suraj, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Smitha Suraj, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Suraj to family and friends

Dr. Suraj's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Suraj

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Smitha Suraj, MD.

About Dr. Smitha Suraj, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073724894
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Meml Hlth Univ Mc
Residency
Internship
  • Meml Hlth Univ Mc
Internship
Medical Education
  • TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Smitha Suraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Suraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Suraj has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suraj.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Smitha Suraj, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.