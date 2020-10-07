See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Smitha Vilasagar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (4)
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Smitha Vilasagar, MD

Dr. Smitha Vilasagar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Vilasagar works at WOMENS CENTER FOR PELVIC HEALTH in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vilasagar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cmc Womens Center for Pelvic Health
    2001 Vail Ave Ste 360, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 304-1160
  2. 2
    6700 Fairview Rd Ste 320, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 200-9805

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Smitha Vilasagar, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801113527
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Marshall University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vilasagar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vilasagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vilasagar works at WOMENS CENTER FOR PELVIC HEALTH in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Vilasagar’s profile.

    Dr. Vilasagar has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vilasagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vilasagar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vilasagar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vilasagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vilasagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

